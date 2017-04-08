Man Allegedly Beheads his Mother who Raised Alarm After she Caught him Raping his Daughter
One Segun Odihiri, a resident of Uzebba community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, is currently in police custody after he allegedly killed his 83-year old mother, Maria who raised alarm when she found him raping his daughter. Explaining what happened to The Nation, a resident Ekemeiren Ojekhugbo, said Segun used a […]
