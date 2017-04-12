Man arrested for selling women for prostitution

Police in southern Vietnam on Wednesday confirm the arrest of Pham Sang, 31, for selling seven women at 530 dollars into prostitution in China. Police officer, Thi Trang of Dong Thap provincial police department said that Pham was arrested for human trafficking charges in Dong Thap province. Police said Pham was accused of coaxing the …

