Man beheads his mum and takes her blood before fleeing in Abia State

Christopher Nwajei, who allegedly beheaded his mum, has been arrested by officers of the Abia State Police Command. It was gathered that he committed the said crime, on March 29th at Umuchagu Osokwa, Osisisoma Ngwa Local Government Area of the state. According to eyewitnesses, he took some blood from her, before beheading her and subsequently fleeing.

Speaking to newsmen, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the suspect would soon be charged to court. He was then apprehended by villagers in the bush . Upon interrogation before he was handed over to the Police, Nwajei disclosed that he killed his mother because, he was annoyed with her because she told him that he is not a native of the Umuchagu Osokwa village. He denied collecting her blood for rituals.

