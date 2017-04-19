Man Breaks Leg After Falling from Three-Storey Building in Imo (Graphic Photos)
A man from Imo state identified as Isaac Ike, fell from three storey building and landed on top of socker pit when he went to do some electrical installations.
He sustained a wound on the leg and broke the bone that controls the left toes.
He took to Facebook to reveal how devil sent him to his early grave. See more photo below:
