Man Burnt To Death For Murder In Anambra

Jungle Justice was passed in Mgbakwu community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra state, on one Mmadubueze Orakwulu, who in the early hours of Friday, hacked a woman to death with a machete.



According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Nkiru Nwode, the suspect had already been killed and set ablaze before the arrival of the Police but the Police had deposited the woman’s remains in the mortuary and investigation into the incident had commenced.

Mrs Nwode said: “We deployed our men quickly to the place and when they got there, the angry mob had already set the suspect ablaze but we recovered the corpse of the deceased woman and we have evacuated the body to Isuaniocha Hospital. What has happened is very unfortunate but we have deposited the corpse for autopsy and at the same time, we will go into a discreet investigation and we will charge anyone found liable to such act to court.

“The suspect who was set ablaze is about 38 years old and from what we gathered, they said he is a deportee from Morocco on grounds of drugs. So, whatever that must have led to the incident, I think it is premature to say but in the course of investigation, we will still brief the public on the outcome.”

According to villagers, Orakwulu allegedly used a machete to hack Mrs. Theresa Obalum, (who was about 40 years of age) to death, while on her early morning routine of selling pap to customers.

Relations of the deceased and sympathizers have expressed their grief over the the way and manner she was killed.

Also, her husband, Mr Reginald Obalum, who is blind and incapacitated by sickness, expressed his grief over the loss. “I’m blind and it is my wife that caters to us, a family of nine people. She is the one that feeds us,” he said.

The Chairman of Abogu National Youth Association of Mgbakwu, Christian Chukwuma, while narrating the incident noted that the mental state of the suspect was unclear and pleaded that the security agencies and other relevant authorities should help confine mentally deranged members of the society in the appropriate places.

According to him, the incident marks the second time a violent attack such as that would be happening in the community within a space of three months.