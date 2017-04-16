Man chains wife to generator in self-defence in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji,

Abeokuta – A 37-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ajaero, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly tying his 28-year-old wife, Obiageli, to a generator from night till daybreak.

The suspect was said to have battered the wife leading a disagreement.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident happened at Ewooluwo-Sagamu in Sagamu local government area of the state.

Oyeyemi said in a statement: “The suspect, who is a member of the disbanded Merchant Navy, used handcuffs to chain his wife who had become so weak as a result of alleged beating by the husband.

“The people in the neighborhood, who had been witnessing frequent beating of the wife by the suspect, alerted the police of the latest happening consequent upon which the DPO, Shagamu, SP Aduroja Moses, led his men to the scene.

“The DPO rescued the victim and got the suspect arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted chaining the woman to a generator, but claimed his action was in self-defence.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, who described the action of the suspect as the height of wickedness, has ordered the transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

“The CP warned residents of the state that the command will not tolerate any act of domestic violence no matter who is involved.”

The post Man chains wife to generator in self-defence in Ogun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

