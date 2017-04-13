Man demands N1 million or expose nudes pictures of 60 year old lover

Love turned soar as a 27-year-old man, identified as Moses Momoh,has been arrested by the Police for allegedly threatening to circulate the unclad photos of a 60-year-old retiree, identified only as Pat. PUNCH Metro learnt that the secondary school leaver had struck a relationship with Pat on Facebook after sending her a friendship request. Our correspondent was told …

The post Man demands N1 million or expose nudes pictures of 60 year old lover appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

