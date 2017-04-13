Pages Navigation Menu

Man demands N1 million or expose nudes pictures of 60 year old lover

Love turned soar as a 27-year-old man, identified as Moses Momoh,has been arrested by the Police for allegedly threatening to circulate the unclad photos of a 60-year-old retiree, identified only as Pat. PUNCH Metro learnt that the secondary school leaver had struck a relationship with Pat on Facebook after sending her a friendship request. Our correspondent was told …

