MAN demands review of Lagos water sector law

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—Worried by continual increase in water levies charged by Lagos State, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, has demanded that the state urgently review its 2004 Water Sector Law, LSWSL, saying the levies negatively affect their businesses.

MAN lamented that some of the companies were asked by the government to pay about N800 million for assessing public water for their production.

Speaking on behalf of MAN yesterday, President of the Association, Dr Frank Jacobs, made the appeal when he led other executive members on a visit to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, at the state house, Ikeja.

Jacobs described the rates charged by government as burden on industrialist that were already groaning under the present economic recession.

He stated that the review will encourage companies to comply with the law and stem default in payment or unnecessary litigation.

Responding, Ambode said the intention of laws regulating the water sector was not to bring any inconvenience to the people, and that government would be willing to put measures in place to resolve any issue amicably with the aim of making businesses to continue to operate in the state.

He also reiterated that he city actually needs a minimum of 720million gallons of water per day and right now, there is a shortfall of almost about 500million but the state’s investment in water sector is continuous and very deep.

Lagos true businesses role model – FG

Meantime, the Federal Government yesterday described Lagos State as a true model of the vision of improving on the ease of doing business and turning Nigeria into one of the easiest and most attractive places for investors in the world.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, who stated this in Lagos after a meeting with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said the State, as the commercial capital of the country, stands in a vantage position to drive the goal of government to improve World Bank ranking of Nigeria on the ease of doing business.

Speaking with Government House correspondents after the meeting, Enelemah said both the Federal Government and the State Government were willing to collaborate on strategic areas to achieve the overall goal of growing the economy.

The Minister said his office would be collaborating with the Office of Transformation under the Governor’s office, as well as the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, to achieve the overall objectives.

Ambode said that in the last few months, the state government had been engaging the business community on ease of doing business.

