Man Divorced 3 Hours After Getting Married As Bride Declares Him 'Greedy'. Photos

Gistmaster (blog)

A husband was divorced after three hours and had his head shaved as a punishment after his wife said he was 'greedy' and married another man on the same day. Rubana Parveen, 18, married Muntaj Ansari, 26, on Wednesday morning, in Chandwa village, …



and more »