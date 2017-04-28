Man Divorced 3 Hours After Getting Married As Bride Declares Him ‘Greedy’. Photos – Gistmaster (blog)
Man Divorced 3 Hours After Getting Married As Bride Declares Him 'Greedy'. Photos
A husband was divorced after three hours and had his head shaved as a punishment after his wife said he was 'greedy' and married another man on the same day. Rubana Parveen, 18, married Muntaj Ansari, 26, on Wednesday morning, in Chandwa village, …
