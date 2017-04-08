Pages Navigation Menu

Man drowns in Umhlanga Rocks swimming pool – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Africa


Man drowns in Umhlanga Rocks swimming pool
Durban– A man has drowned in a swimming pool in Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban, paramedics said on Saturday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a complex in Umhlanga Ridge in Umhlanga Rocks for a drowning incident in the early hours of …
