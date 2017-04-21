Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man flagged over possible link to Paris shootings turns himself in

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A man that Belgian authorities had flagged to their French counterparts over possible involvement in Thursday’s Paris shootings turned himself into police in Belgium’s northern city of Antwerp, news agency Belga said on Friday. Speaking on France’s Europe 1 radio after the shootout on the Champs Elysees shopping street, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Man flagged over possible link to Paris shootings turns himself in appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.