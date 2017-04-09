Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man jumps into Festac Canal Bridge

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Just less than a month, after a particular doctor committed suicide by jumping into the Lagoon at Third Mainland Bridge. An unidentified man on Saturday morning jumped into a canal in the Festac area of Lagos State. The incident drew many residents and passers-by to the scene as rescue workers tried to save him from drowning. …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Man jumps into Festac Canal Bridge appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.