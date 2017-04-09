Man jumps into Festac Canal Bridge
Just less than a month, after a particular doctor committed suicide by jumping into the Lagoon at Third Mainland Bridge. An unidentified man on Saturday morning jumped into a canal in the Festac area of Lagos State. The incident drew many residents and passers-by to the scene as rescue workers tried to save him from drowning. …
