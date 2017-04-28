Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man petitions IGP over abduction, forceful marriage of minor daughter

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ONE HABILA Gambo, a farmer in Shudna village of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, alleging abduction and forceful marriage of his 16 years old daughter, Janet, by a tailor, Nasiru Yusuf, in Erena village of the state. The petition filed on behalf of Habila […]

The post Man petitions IGP over abduction, forceful marriage of minor daughter appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.