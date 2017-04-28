Man petitions IGP over abduction, forceful marriage of minor daughter

ONE HABILA Gambo, a farmer in Shudna village of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, alleging abduction and forceful marriage of his 16 years old daughter, Janet, by a tailor, Nasiru Yusuf, in Erena village of the state. The petition filed on behalf of Habila […]

The post Man petitions IGP over abduction, forceful marriage of minor daughter appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

