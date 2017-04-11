Man rapes prostitute in lagos

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 40-year-old bricklayer, Edet Imoh, in prison, charged with raping a sex worker.

Imoh is facing a two-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Nicholas Akpene, told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 11 at 2.30a.m. on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said the accused raped the sex worker (name withheld) and also stole her property.

Akpene listed items stolen by the accused as a BlackBerry Passport phone valued at N145, 000 and a Nokia phone valued at N12, 000, totaling N157,000.

“The accused agreed to pay N40, 000 to the sex worker but failed to do so.

“Instead of taking the sex worker to a hotel as the accused promised, he raped her on the road and also tried to strangle her.”

The offences contravened Sections 260 and 286 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the offence of rape carries life imprisonment.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences.

The Magistrate, Mr J. O. Adepoju, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties should be gainfully employed and also show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Newsmen report that the accused was, however, remanded in Ikoyi prison pending the perfection of his bail.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 16 for mention.

