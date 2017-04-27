Man sentenced to death for renouncing Islam in Saudi Arabia – NAIJ.COM
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Man sentenced to death for renouncing Islam in Saudi Arabia
NAIJ.COM
Ahmad Al Shamri, a man in his 20s, has been sentenced to death by Saudi Arabia for uploading a video where he renounced Islam and Prophet Mohammed. Saudi authorities arrested the young man in 2014 and he was charged with atheism and blasphemy …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!