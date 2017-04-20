Man Slaughters Okada Rider Over N100 Fare In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a forty-year-old man, Isiya Inusa, on Thursday, who admitted that he killed an okada rider because of his inability to pay the N100 fare.

Speaking in his local dialect Hausa, upon interrogation, at the headquarters of state police, where he was paraded, Inusa confessed that he attacked the rider along Kankara-Kabuki Road, in Katsina.

He said, “Yes, I slaughtered him with my knife. I asked him to take me to Kabuki village from Kankara. He demanded N100 as fare. I did not tell him I did not have that money on me. “On the way, I brought out my knife and slaughtered him. The police later arrested me while riding on his (the victim) motorcycle.”

The Punch quoted the police sources as giving the name of the victim as Al -Hasan Usani, aged 43.

It is understood that the suspect actually tricked his victim into taking him to Kabuki village with a view to snatching the motorcycle.

