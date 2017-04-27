Man United remain unbeaten, hold City despite Fellaini red

Manchester City missed the chance to move up to third as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Manchester United in a disappointing derby at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens were on the front foot for much of the contest with Sergio Aguero hitting the post and going close on several occasions.

United had looked dangerous on the counter attack in the early stages through Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but were forced into a rearguard action throughout the second period as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to 24 games.

The contest struggled to live up to the hype but exploded into life late on as Marouane Fellaini was sent off for headbutting Aguero, before substitute Gabriel Jesus saw a header ruled out for offside on his return from injury.

The point ensures both sides can leapfrog top four rivals Liverpool should they win their respective games in hand. Fourth-placed City are one point adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s side, with United one point further back.

TALKING POINT

A frustrating night for City, but it was typical Mourinho. Given the balance of play, City will be disappointed they didn’t put some distance between themselves and United in the race for the top four. The Citizens will still be confident they can achieve their target of securing Champions League football next season, while United avoided the defeat that would have handed the advantage back to Liverpool.

Mourinho has his eyes firmly on winning the Europa League, but this was just the type of result the Portuguese masterminds away from home in the big matches. He has built a career on nullifying opponents, and while they didn’t get a winner on the counter attack, he’ll be delighted they have their destiny in their own hands with just five league matches to play.

David De Gea applauds away fansGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Eric Bailly (Man United). A rock at the back as City threw the kitchen sink at United.

PLAYER RATINGS

City: Bravo 6, Zabaleta 7, Kompany 7, Otamendi 5, Kolarov 7, Fernandinho 6, Yaya Toure 6, Sterling 6, De Bruyne 7, Sane 6, Aguero 7. Subs: Caballero 5, Navas n/a, Jesus n/a.

United: De Gea 8, Valencia 7, Darmian 7, Bailly 8, Blind 8, Carrick 7, Herrera 7, Fellaini 4, Mkhitaryan 6, Martial 6, Rashford 7. Subs: Lingard n/a, Fonsu-Mensah n/a, Young n/a.

Vincent Kompany is closed down by Daley Blind and Marouane FellainiGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

9′ – POST! De Bruyne’s driven, low cross from the right is met by Aguero who can only guide onto the outside of the post from close range.

25′ – UNITED CHANCE! Henrikh Mkhitaryan sees a 10-yard shot well blocked by Bravo after the keeper had bizarrely flapped a deflected cross into the midfielder’s path.

45′ – SHOULD HAVE SCORED! Herrera is left all alone at the far post but can only guide his free header well wide from Rashford’s deep free kick from the left.

59′ – CITY CHANCE! De Bruyne jinks in from the left and rasps a deflected shot into the side netting from 20 yards.

68′ – CITY CHANCE! Otamendi meets the left-wing corner but sees his firm header hit the back of Bailly and fly just over. Let off for the visitors.

85′ – RED CARD! Fellaini picks up a straight red just seconds after a booking for a head butt on Aguero. Crazy from the Belgian.

90+1′ – DRAMA! Jesus has the ball in the net – but it’s offside! The Brazilian nodded in Aguero’s cross, but was ahead of the play.

Gabriel Jesus thinks he’s scored…Getty Images

90+6′ – CHANCE AT THE DEATH! Aguero stretches to meet De Bruyne’s deep cross but can’t guide the attempt on target.

KEY STATS

Manchester United are now unbeaten in 24 successive league matches and equal their longest-ever unbeaten run in the top-flight within a single season (24 games in 2010-11).

Seven of the eight red cards in Premier League Manchester derby matches have been given to Manchester United.

There were just 19 seconds between Marouane Fellaini’s first & second cards.

Fellaini was given his third red card in his Premier League career & his first in the competition since May 2015.