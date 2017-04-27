Manchester derby is match of the season- Herrera

Ander Herrera has declared Thursday’s crucial Manchester derby is “the game of the season” and accepts the result will go a long way to determining who finishes in the top four places.

Herrera was impressive in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Burnley, which moved Manchester United to within a point of Manchester City in the Premier League table with six games left.

Now the Reds head to the Etihad Stadium for a third derby of the season against a City side who are solely focused on Champions League qualification after losing their Emirates FA Cup semi-final to Arsenal.

And Herrera wants the Reds to build on the recent good run of form which has helped stretch the team’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 23 matches.

“It’s going to be the game of the season,” the in-form midfielder said. “We are one point behind them and if we win, we have the chance to finish in the top four, but if they win, it will be very difficult for us.

“I don’t know the ‘winner takes all’ expression but it’s going to be a massive game. If one of us wins it, we are not going to lose a lot of games or make mistakes after that. It will be key.

“We are in a very good moment, on a very good run and we respect them, but we are doing a lot of good things and we have to show it on Thursday.”

The Spaniard also allowed himself to look ahead to next week’s Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo, which he is desperate to win after missing out on the trophy during his time at Athletic Club, who were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the 2012 final.

“We also have the Europa League, which is a competition that makes me very excited because I lost the final three or four years ago and I want to take that knife from my back,” he continued.

“So hopefully we can fight for that title as well, but I know Celta Vigo are very good. They are a very difficult team.”

