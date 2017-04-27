Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester derby is match of the season- Herrera

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester derby is match of the season- Herrera

Ander Herrera has declared Thursday’s crucial Manchester derby is “the game of the season” and accepts the result will go a long way to determining who finishes in the top four places.

Ander Herrera

Herrera was impressive in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Burnley, which moved Manchester United to within a point of Manchester City in the Premier League table with six games left.

Now the Reds head to the Etihad Stadium for a third derby of the season against a City side who are solely focused on Champions League qualification after losing their Emirates FA Cup semi-final to Arsenal.

And Herrera wants the Reds to build on the recent good run of form which has helped stretch the team’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 23 matches.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also Read: I am not a worse manager because I didn’t win the title- Guardiola

“It’s going to be the game of the season,” the in-form midfielder said. “We are one point behind them and if we win, we have the chance to finish in the top four, but if they win, it will be very difficult for us.

“I don’t know the ‘winner takes all’ expression but it’s going to be a massive game. If one of us wins it, we are not going to lose a lot of games or make mistakes after that. It will be key.

“We are in a very good moment, on a very good run and we respect them, but we are doing a lot of good things and we have to show it on Thursday.”

The Spaniard also allowed himself to look ahead to next week’s Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo, which he is desperate to win after missing out on the trophy during his time at Athletic Club, who were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the 2012 final.

“We also have the Europa League, which is a competition that makes me very excited because I lost the final three or four years ago and I want to take that knife from my back,” he continued.

“So hopefully we can fight for that title as well, but I know Celta Vigo are very good. They are a very difficult team.”

The post Manchester derby is match of the season- Herrera appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.