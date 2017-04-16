Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United blows EPL Title Race open as they edge Chelsea 2-0 at Old Trafford

The English Premier League title race was blown wide open as Ander Herrera scored one and assisted another for Marcus Rashford in Manchester United‘s 2-0 win over leaders Chelsea at Old Trafford. Chelsea’s lead over closest rivals Tottenham remains at just four points with six matches to play after Antonio Conte‘s men lost for the second […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

