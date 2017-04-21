Manchester United Condoles With Dead Nigerian Fans

The English Premier League giants, Manchester United, have sent condolences to Nigerian football fans that died in Calabar while watching the club’s Europa League clash on Thursday night.

There were media reports that 30 fans in Calabar died after an electric cable fell on them at a football viewing centre during the match between Manchester United and Anderlecht.

The police later told PREMIUM TIMES that seven people died while 10 others sustained critical injuries.

The Red Devils on Friday tweeted: “Our thoughts go out to the United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy in Calabar, Nigeria, yesterday.”

A survivor, in an interview with journalists according to the report on Channels Television, revealed that a transformer near the viewing centre located in the Inyang-Esu area of Calabar Municipal Local Government Area, exploded during the match. He said the explosion caused the electric cable to drop on the viewing centre.

