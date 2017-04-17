Manchester United defeat of Chelsea opens up EPL title race
Chelsea’s lead at the top of the English Premier League now stands at only four points and the title race is wide open again after they were well beaten on Sunday. The leaders were beaten 2-0 by a resurgent Manchester United at Old Trafford. United manager Jose Mourinho has suffered this season against the club where he was a three-time champion, losing 0-4 in the league at Chelsea.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG