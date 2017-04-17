Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United defeat of Chelsea opens up EPL title race

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea’s lead at the top of the English Premier League now stands at only four points and the title race is wide open again after they were well beaten on Sunday. The leaders were beaten 2-0 by a resurgent Manchester United at Old Trafford. United manager Jose Mourinho has suffered this season against the club where he was a three-time champion, losing 0-4 in the league at Chelsea.

