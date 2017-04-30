Manchester United held to tenth home draw as Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick hands Swansea precious point – The Independent
The Independent
Manchester United held to tenth home draw as Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick hands Swansea precious point
Gylfi Sigurdsson's magnificent long-range free-kick frustrated Jose Mourinho's hopes of a top-four finish in yet another Old Trafford stalemate. For the sixth time in eight home games in 2017, United drew despite being gifted a first half opener after …
