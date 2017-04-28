Manchester United insist David De Gea has not asked to leave amid Real Madrid interest – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Manchester United insist David De Gea has not asked to leave amid Real Madrid interest
Telegraph.co.uk
Real have identified De Gea as a leading transfer target this summer and are confident they can entice the Madrid-born goalkeeper two years after their bid to sign him collapsed in acrimony on transfer deadline day. Marca, the Madrid-based sports …
