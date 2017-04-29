Manchester United to honour Electrocuted Nigerians at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed that the electrocuted Nigerian fans who lost their lives while watching an Europa League match between Manchester United and Anderlecht in Calabar will be remembered at the Old Trafford when they host Swansea in a league fixture on Sunday. They had gathered at a popular viewing center when a transformer nearby […]
