Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mane Is Out For The Rest Of The Season – Klopp

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that Sadio Mane will require surgery on his injured knew and is set to miss the rest of the season. Mane suffered the injury during the Merseyside Derby last weekend. The Senegal international’s absence for their remaining seven Premier League fixtures is a blow for the Reds, as they…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Mane Is Out For The Rest Of The Season – Klopp appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.