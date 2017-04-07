Mane to miss rest of season

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to miss the last seven games of the season with a knee injury.

Mane, 24, was taken off after colliding with Leighton Baines in Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Everton.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was “pretty sure” Mane needed surgery, leaving it “pretty much impossible for him to play again this season”.

The post Mane to miss rest of season appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

