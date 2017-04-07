Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mane to miss rest of season

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to miss the last seven games of the season with a knee injury.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mane

Mane, 24, was taken off after colliding with Leighton Baines in  Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Everton.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was “pretty sure” Mane needed surgery, leaving it “pretty much impossible for him to play again this season”.

The post Mane to miss rest of season appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.