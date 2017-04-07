Mane to miss rest of season
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to miss the last seven games of the season with a knee injury.
Mane, 24, was taken off after colliding with Leighton Baines in Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Everton.
Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was “pretty sure” Mane needed surgery, leaving it “pretty much impossible for him to play again this season”.
The post Mane to miss rest of season appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG