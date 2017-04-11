Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manipulation of delegates list by PDP hierarchy is over – Sheriff

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff has said that the era of manipulating delegates’ lists by the party hierarchy to soothe their whims and caprices is over. Sheriff said this in a communique read at the end of a stakeholders meeting organised for members of the party from…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Manipulation of delegates list by PDP hierarchy is over – Sheriff appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.