Manipulation of delegates list by PDP over – Sheriff

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff has said that the era of manipulating delegates’ lists by the party hierarchy to soothe their whims and caprices is over. Sheriff said this in a communique read at the end of a stakeholders meeting organised for members of the party from Anambra in Enugu on Monday. He said that the manipulation of delegates’ lists compiled from ward congresses amounted to the subversion of the wishes of the people.

