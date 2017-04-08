Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Many of Kano’s three million street children are not Nigerians – Governor Ganduje

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“What we discovered from our survey is that many of these Almajiris come from the Niger Republic, some from Chad…”

The post Many of Kano’s three million street children are not Nigerians – Governor Ganduje appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.