Many of Kano’s three million street children are not Nigerians – Governor Ganduje

“What we discovered from our survey is that many of these Almajiris come from the Niger Republic, some from Chad…”

The post Many of Kano’s three million street children are not Nigerians – Governor Ganduje appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

