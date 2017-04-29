Real Madrid v Valencia video, highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goal, missed penalty – Fox Sports
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Fox Sports
|
Real Madrid v Valencia video, highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goal, missed penalty
Fox Sports
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was foiled from the penalty spot before Marcelo bailed out Real Madrid with a late goal to keep alive its bid to end a five-year title drought in the Spanish league. The Brazil left back cut inside to open a firing angle through a …
Marcelo is Madrid's MVP, Barcelona maintain pressure and Atletico hit five
Marcelo the hero for Madrid after Ronaldo misses penalty
Ronaldo scores as Real Madrid beat Valencia to go top of the La Liga table
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!