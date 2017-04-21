Marcus Rashford Sends Manchester United Into Europa League Semi-Finals
Marcus Rashford’s extra-time goal sent Manchester United into the Europa League semi-final at the expense of Anderlecht on a night of tension at Old Trafford. The Red Devils needed extra time to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate after the Belgians pushed them all the way at Old Trafford. United got themselves in front early…
