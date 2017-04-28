Marine Le Pen steps down as leader of France’s Front National – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Marine Le Pen steps down as leader of France's Front National
The visit took place as Ms Le Pen's stand-in as party leader, Jean-Francois Jalkh, was summarily replaced by Steeve Briois, a popular FN mayor from northern France, after Mr Jalkh was accused of praising the work of a convicted Holocaust denier.
