Marouane Fellaini: Man United star escapes extended FA ban – Daily Star

Marouane Fellaini: Man United star escapes extended FA ban
Marouane Fellaini: Man United star escapes extended FA ban
The Manchester United star was sent-off for butting Aguero during the final minutes of Thursday night's Manchester derby at the Etihad. Fellaini faced the prospect of being hit with a four match ban instead of three because he didn't leave the field …
