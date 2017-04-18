Married Female Teacher is Caught With a Male Student Inside a Dressing Room

An American woman identified as Jennifer Frechette, a Connecticut high school drama teacher is accused of having s*x with one of her students after allegedly being caught with the boy in a dressing room with a blow up bed, tea light candles and condoms.

According to Daily Mail UK, Jennifer Frechette was arrested and charged with second-degree s*x assault, fourth-degree s*x assault and risk of injury to a minor on April 13.

Frechette appeared for arraignment in court on Monday and was released after posting a $100,000 surety bond.

She was photographed walking hand-in-hand with her husband to court in New Haven and did not comment about the charges against her.

Two security officers caught the Wilbur Cross High School drama teacher in a dressing room with an underage male student in January, an arrest warrant stated, according to WFSB.

Authorities say the teen left, but Frechette, who is a 44-year-old mother, appeared to be hiding ‘in a fetal position.’

‘Also in the room on the floor were battery operated ‘tea light’ candles, a mat that was made to look like a bed with pillows, a quilt, and a

‘Beats’ headphone case that contained several unused condoms,’ the warrant said.

Frechette first denied that anything was going on, but the teen told investigators that he and the teacher exchanged text messages about having sex and had planned to do so the night they were caught, the warrant said.

The teen told investigators that back in December Frechette performed oral s*x on him on a couch inside of her classroom, the warrant goes on to state.

Frechette was placed on administrative leave after the school was notified about the alleged inappropriate relationship in January.

Authorities investigated for months after Frechette was reported to them by the school.

Police filed search warrants for Frechette’s and the alleged victim’s phones.

The alleged victim’s phone contained text conversations with Frechette that mentioned sexual intercourse, oral sex and how she was not attracted to her husband anymore, police said.

School officials are currently taking the steps to fire Frechette.

‘The care and safety of students is the top priority for New Haven Public Schools,’ Interim Superintendent of Schools Reginald Mayo said in a statement.

‘A breach of that responsibility by any staff member is cause for concern. The arrest of a New Haven teacher on allegations of sexual assault and risk of injury is deeply troubling.’

Counseling and staff support is being offered to students who may be affected.