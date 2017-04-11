Martime students allege neglect by Amnesty Office

STUDENTS under the Federal Government’s Amnesty Training Exercise, have accused the Federal Government Amnesty Office of neglecting them in their Shore Base training programme at the World Maritime University, Malmo, Sweden, since 2014.

The students numbering over 70, received training in Nautical Science and Marine Engineering through the Amnesty’s Foundation for Youth Development, FYD, programme.

Appealing to the Federal Government to look into their case, leader of the students, Omega Oghogho, in a statement, yesterday, explained that they were supposed to be trained in two other phases, but they were yet to do so in accordance with the Nigeria Seafarers Development Plan, NSDP.

He said: “As law abiding citizens, we frown at the disregard shown to our academic activities by the present leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”

The post Martime students allege neglect by Amnesty Office appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

