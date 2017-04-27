Mass anti-Zuma march for Freedom Day – iAfrica.com
Mass anti-Zuma march for Freedom Day
JOHANNESBURG – As Freedom Day celebrations are set to take place across the country, a mass anti-Zuma march is also planned to kick off at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Thursday. A new organisation called the Freedom Movement, comprised of …
Opposition parties to hold Freedom Day rally
