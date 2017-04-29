Mathews Phosa accepts nomination for ANC president – News24
News24
Mathews Phosa accepts nomination for ANC president
Cape Town – Former ANC treasurer Mathews Phosa on Saturday accepted the nomination for ANC president from ANC ward 52 at the Langa Sports complex in Cape Town, saying he can only accept the nomination if he is supported by a leadership that has …
SA democracy under direct threat, Zuma must step down, says Phosa
