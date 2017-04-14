Mavrodi Mondial Movement Sponsors Humanitarian Project

Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Nigeria, a charity organisation, has sponsored a project by a non-governmental organisation, Life Changing Humanitarian Service, which amongst other things entailed rehabilitating the Igbehin Adun Special School for the Deaf and Dumb and Physically Challenged Children in Okoko, Lagos.

This was revealed during a courtesy visit by both MMM and Life Changing Humanitarian Service to the special home recently. During the visit, the group unveiled a rehabilitated playing ground, basketball court and also presented food items, beds, mattresses and other gifts items.

Speaking at the event, Offline Secretary and Events Manager for MMM Charity, Amaka Benson, said: “We were brought here by Life Changing Humanitarian Service. They wrote a letter to us and we approved it to help them carry out some of their projects.

Today, we are unveiling a new playground with swings for the children including a basketball court. This place was nothing to write home about. It had been abandoned and the kids had nothing to play so we raised money to assist them. Basically, at MMM, we are out to put smiles on the faces of people and we do this every month across Nigeria.”

An official of Life Changing Humanitarian Service who said the project cost about N726,000, explained that, “the NGO is known for carrying out humanitarian services. We chose this school because we believe that Igbeyi Adun Special School needs help. They have been abandoned for years so we came in here to see what we can do for them. We want to say a big thank you to MMM. We were shocked when they agreed to sponsor this project because many organisations turned us down,” the official noted.

Speaking, Founder of the school, Mrs. Victoria Cotonu disclosed that the school was founded in 1990 to cater for challenged kids: “After my training in America and the UK, I came back to Nigeria and founded this school. I realised that we have this children in our midst and we have to cater for them because they are part of society.

“We used to have support from government, churches and individuals but since the recession it has taken a down turn and this has affected us negatively. I appreciate what MMM has done through Life Changing Humanitarian Service today. Only God can reward them,” Cotonu said.

