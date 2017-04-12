Max Int’l Donates N50, 000 For Basketballer’s Career-saving Surgery

Max International, on Monday, donated drugs worth $500 and the sum of N50, 000 to help former Kano Pillars Basketball Club player, Adebayo Adeniyi, who was involved in a ghastly auto crash in 2016, to undergo a career-saving surgery.

According to Rev. Darlene McGregor, who made the presentation on behalf of the US-based pharmaceutical and Wellness Company, the company’s representative in Nigeria got wind of Adebayo’s condition in the media and felt there was a need to help in any way possible to aid his recovery in line with their company’s policy, just as she said emphasised that it was imperative for the player to benefit from the new medical breakthrough technology relatively new in Nigeria.

Adeniyi thanked the company and McGregor for their benevolence and concern for his recovery.

