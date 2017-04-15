May 29th : Borno urges speedy complationof road/drainage projects

By Ndahi Marama,Maiduguri

Ahead of May 29th, 2017, the Borno State Government has urged all Contractors, stakeholders, agencies and Engineers handling the construction of roads, bridges and drainages in Maiduguri Metropolis, Jere and other Local Government Areas to redouble efforts in timely completion of projects to enable government commission them and handed them over for the use by the general public this year.

This was disclosed to Saturday Vanguard yesterday by Commissioner for Works and Transport, Hon. Adamu Lawan after inspecting ongoing remodelling of 3.8km perimeter fencing of Gwange Cemetery and other township roads and drainage networks within the Maiduguri metropolis.

Lawan said, the present administration has executed numerous projects which have nearly reached 90% completion stage, adding that, the ministry has completed the installation of the N60 million Marini Asphalt Plant along Bama road, has been put to use, while proposed installation of another N200 million state -of the -art Marini Asphalt Plant along Maiduguri- Kano road will be completed as soon as government determine environmental location and where it will sited with no human polution.

The Commissioner said, the Marini Asphalt Plant which were procured from Julius Berger Nigeria ltd by the state government have the capacity to produce 170 tonnes per hour.

“What necessitated government to purchase the plant from Julius Berger Construction firm, is not only to save cost due to high demands of maintaining the old existing one, but with the setting up of North East Development Commission, NEDC, after the post boko haram insurgency, it is expected that more construction firms will be coming into the state for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of people back to their liberated communities.

“I can assure the people of Borno state that governor Kashim Shettima is working hard to put smile on the faces of our people through massive construction of roads, houses and other infrastructural facilities.

” We have gone round with you (Journalists) and you have seen the ongoing township roads and drainage networks which most of them have reached 90% completion. We have inspected the Bulumkutu township roads and drainages which is being handled by HAIJAG Construction Company, the work have reached 80% completion. We have been to Circular Road Extention, Dalwa- Suleimanti, Gambole-Fogoli-Galtimari, Gamboru Liberty, Kukawa roads and drainages, two Storey Building Presidential Lodges at the Government House and other housing projects, and very soon, these projects will be completed and commissioned, as funds for such purpose have been approved and released by the State Government. That is why we are calling on our contractors, engineers and all stakeholders to redouble their effort for timely completion of our people oriented projects”. The Commissioner stated.

The post May 29th : Borno urges speedy complationof road/drainage projects appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

