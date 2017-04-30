May Day: Ajimobi promises payment of 4-month salary arrears

Governor Abiola Ajimobi has promised to spare no effort in ensuring that the state clears the four-month salary arrears of workers in the State. Ajimobi stated this on Sunday in a congratulatory message to workers on the occasion of May Day 2017 by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka. He urged […]

