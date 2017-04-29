May Day: Ngige salutes workers’ resilience, affirms FG commitment to improved welfa
MINISTER of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, has saluted the resilience of the Nigerian workers and hope for a better future in the face of the current economic challenges facing the country. The Minister in a message to the workers on the occasion marking the 2017 May Day, fraternized with Nigerian workers as […]
The post May Day: Ngige salutes workers’ resilience, affirms FG commitment to improved welfa appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!