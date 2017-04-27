May Day: NLC calls for urgent review of National Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) on Thursday in Abuja called on the Federal Government to urgently review the National Minimum Wage.

Mr Peters Adeyemi, Chairman, Joint May Committee of NLC and the Trade Union Congress(TUC) made the call at a news conference where he outlined activities for the commemoration of the 2017 Workers Day.

“The May Day is an auspicious occasion for the working people to reflect on their struggles and make their demands.

“ We shall use this opportunity to renew the call for the review of the National Minimum Wage that is overdue for review considering the current economic trends.

“Inflation has increased, the naira has lost its value and the current minimum wage has been completely eroded.

“Therefore, the need and urgency for the review of the current National Minimum Wage, ”he said.

Adeyemi also said the celebration was an opportunity to call for the continuous search and eventual release of the remaining Chibok school girls abducted over three years ago.

He said that the event would be used to commemorate victims of the Nyanya bomb blast that occurred on May Day three years ago and other victims of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Adeyemi, who is also NLC Deputy President, announced that workers would hold rally at the Eagle Square Abuja and in all the capitals of the 36 states of the federation.

He disclosed that the theme of the 2017 May day is `Labour Relations in Economic Recession: An Appraisal’, with a lecture on the topic to be delivered by Prof. Toye Olorode.

“The theme suggests that this is a time for us as working class to look at the present economic situation that has witnessed negative downturn and the reality of the moment.

“We need to critically look at the opportunity afforded to us to work towards achieving economic revival.

“We also need to chart a way to a national rebirth, economic recovery and advocate for the engendering of socioeconomic policies that are pro-poor, ”he added.

He said that the May Day was a day to honour the heroes who fought for justice across the globe.

Adeyemi called on the state councils of the NLC and TUC to mobilise workers and groups to actively participate in the May Day rally

