Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

May Day: Reps committed to passing new minimum wage- Dogara – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
May Day: Reps committed to passing new minimum wage- Dogara – Vanguard

Vanguard

May Day: Reps committed to passing new minimum wage- Dogara
Vanguard
ABUJA – SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara Sunday said that the House was committed to passing a new minimum wage bill. Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara fielding questions from State House …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.