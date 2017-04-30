May Day: Reps committed to passing new minimum wage- Dogara – Vanguard
Vanguard
May Day: Reps committed to passing new minimum wage- Dogara
Vanguard
ABUJA – SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara Sunday said that the House was committed to passing a new minimum wage bill. Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara fielding questions from State House …
