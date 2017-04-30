May Day: We feel your plight, FG tells workers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – AS workers all over the world mark the May Day, the Federal Government has commended Nigerian workers over their resilience in the face of economic challenges.

This is as the National President of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union, RATTAWU, Comrade Kabir Garba Tsanni, has said that with improved pay package for workers, the output would change as workers will put in their best to justify the pay package and avoid cutting corners to make the ends meet.

RATTAWU also commended President Muhammadu Buhari in the recent appointments especially in the cultural sector, saying that those appointed so far have the capacity to deliver, just as he advised the government to improve and protect the cultural values of the country for the survival of the nation.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, while commending workers said the future was bright despite the current economic challenges in the country.

