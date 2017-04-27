MCAs to earn a salary until March next year, court rules – The Star, Kenya

Pages Navigation Menu

MCAs to earn a salary until March next year, court rules
MCAs will earn a salary until their five-year term expires in March 2018, a court has ruled. This means the current MCAs will draw a salary without working. High Court Judge Edward Muriithi, in a decision read on his behalf by Justice Chacha Mwita
