MCAs to earn a salary until March next year, court rules
The Star, Kenya
MCAs will earn a salary until their five-year term expires in March 2018, a court has ruled. This means the current MCAs will draw a salary without working. High Court Judge Edward Muriithi, in a decision read on his behalf by Justice Chacha Mwita …
MCAs win court battle for pay without working
High Court orders MCAs be paid Sh4.8 billion salary for the seven months they will not be in office
