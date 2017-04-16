McMaster: Trump will ‘take action’ if North Korea threatens U.S. – New York Daily News
|
New York Daily News
|
McMaster: Trump will 'take action' if North Korea threatens U.S.
New York Daily News
Top White House officials signaled Sunday that President Trump would "take action" against North Korea after the rogue regime launched another missile, as the commander-in-chief's No. 2 addressed the threat in a speech in South Korea. National Security …
