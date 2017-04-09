Pages Navigation Menu

Meadow Hall awards for teachers

Posted on Apr 9, 2017

Meadow Hall Foundation, a subsidiary of Meadow Hall Group, is  to host the Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA) for teachers and head teachers later this month in Lagos.

The  awards,  in two categories-The Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award and The Inspirational Head Teacher of the Year Award – are aimed at elevating the teaching profession, motivating school teachers and stakeholders to strive for excellence.

According to a statement, the  Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award will  be dedicated to honour teacher who had imparted life-long learning and values in students plus  a cash prize of N1, 000,000, while the Inspirational Head Teacher of the Year Award  goes  to Head teachers (Head teachers/Headmasters/Principals) for achieving optimal school effectiveness plus a cash prize of N2, 000,000. The statement  added:  ‘’Participation is completely free and nominations will close on April 10, 2017. A panel of judges will select the final winners based on pre-defined criteria after which winners will be rewarded with cash prizes on the awards night  slated for Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Lagos.”

 

