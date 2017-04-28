Media Rights Groups Unload on Trump Ahead of World Press Freedom Day – Voice of America
Voice of America
Media Rights Groups Unload on Trump Ahead of World Press Freedom Day
Voice of America
Reporters Without Borders accuses him of engaging in “hate speech” against journalists. Freedom House questions whether he believes in the fundamental principles of press freedom. And the Committee to Protect Journalists, which last year labeled him an …
