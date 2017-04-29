Media Trust, MacArthur Train Media Practitioners In Data Journalism

Daily Trust Foundation in collaboration with MacArthur has trains journalists, drawn from different Media organizations on improving data gathering method and use of statistics for investigative Journalism in Abuja.

The training which began on April 24, 2017 was concluded yesterday.

The Chairman of Daily Trust Foundation, Mr. Wada Maida while declaring open the workshop tasked journalists on the need for investigative stories to save Nigeria from her challenges.

He stressed that today’s journalism is not only about reporting news but by also providing analysis of what the government is doing so as to explore and correct the ills in the society.

According to him, “We must provide report that will refine and make Nigeria a better place for all of us.”

While commenting on the need for data journalism, he said it can help boost transparency and good governance in Nigeria.

Also speaking, representative of MacArthur Foundation, Dr. Amina Salihu said journalists are part and parcel in the fight to correct ills in the society.

